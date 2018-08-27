Southeast Valley 2, Bishop Garrigan 0 (Match 1)

Bishop Garrigan 2, Fort Dodge 1 (Match 2)

Bishop Garrigan 2, Webster City 0 (Match 3)

Pocahontas 2, Bishop Garrigan 1 (Match 4)

Bishop Garrigan 2, Aplington-Parkersburg 0 (Match 5)

FORT DODGE | The Golden Bears had a successful weekend in Fort Dodge, winning three of their five matches, which included a pair of sweeps. Maddie Meister had 13 digs in the victory against Webster City, converting on nine of her 10 serve attempts, as did Mackenzie Meister, who had 12 assists.

