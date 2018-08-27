North Butler 2, Belmond-Klemme 0 (Match 1)

South Hamilton 2, Belmond-Klemme 0 (Match 2)

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2, Belmond-Klemme 0 (Match 3)

Clear Lake 2, Belmond-Klemme 0 (Match 4)

Harris-Lake Park 2, Belmond-Klemme 0 (Match 5)

Eagle Grove 2, Belmond-Klemme 0 (Match 6)

CLARION | Belmond-Klemme dropped all six of its matches Saturday, failing to win a set in every match.

Reach Sports Reporter Luke A. Garza at 641-421-0540 or follow him on Twitter @LukeAGarza

Sports Reporter

