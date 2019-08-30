The Rockford volleyball team came out victorious in a five-set match against Nashua-Plainfield on Thursday, battling back from a two-set deficit to take the 3-2 win.
Early in the match, things looked to be going the Huskies’ way. They won the first set over the Warriors, 25-12, and then beat them in set two, by a 25-22 score. But in the third set, Rockford held off defeat, winning 26-24 in both the third and fourth sets. In the final set, Rockford won 15-12, for their second victory of the season.
Rockford is now 2-0, and will play against at West Fork on Tuesday.
Mason City volleyball falls to New Hampton
NEW HAMPTON 3, MASON CITY 0: The Mason City volleyball team lost to New Hampton on Thursday night, with set scores of 25-15, 27-25, and 25-20. With the loss, the Mohawks are 1-1 on the season. Their next match will be Saturday, in a tournament a Charles City High School.
“We competed all night with a quality opponent and had many outstanding moments throughout the match,” head coach Curt Klaahsen said. “We need to develop more consistency defensively with our blocking and coverage but continue to improve as the season continues.”
Hampton-Dumont volleyball sweeps West Fork
Hampton-Dumont 3, West Fork 0: The Hampton-Dumont volleyball team came out on top in its season opener on Thursday, sweeping West Fork 3-0.
The Bulldogs came out in strong in the first set, as they beat the Warriors, 25-14. In set number two, Hampton-Dumont won 25-11, and then 25-10 in set three.
Senior Kirsten Suntken led the way for the Bulldogs with nine kills, while Courtney Miller and Tara Krull were close behind, with eight and seven, respectively.
Krull also had 17 assists in the match, to go along with seven digs.
Hampton-Dumont is 1-0 on the season, and will play again next Thursday against St. Edmond. West Fork will play Tuesday against Rockford.
Osage volleyball dominates Newman Catholic
Osage 3, Newman Catholic 0: The Osage volleyball team came out on top Thursday, dominating the Knights in three sets by scores of 25-7, 25-14, and 25-9.
Juniors Danielle Johnson and Paige Kisely did the lions share of the scoring, as they each contributed 13 kills, while sophomores Meredith Street and Kaebre Sullivan each had eight.
Junir Ellie Bobinet had an impressive 40 assists, out of 43 total for the team. Bobinet also had a team-high four assists.
The Green Devils are 1-0 on the season, and will face Central Springs on Tuesday. Newman Catholic’s next game will be on Tuesday at North Butler.
Saint Ansgar volleyball tops Central Springs
Saint Ansgar 3, Central Springs 0: Saint Ansgar volleyball beat Central Springs three sets to zero on Thursday night. Despite the lop-sided result, the match was a close one.
In the first set, the Saints won by only two points over the Panthers, 25-23. In the second set, they won by seven points, 25-18. In the third and final set, the Saints won by four points, 25-21.
Juniors Braxton Pinske and Alivea Harms tied for the team lead with five kills apiece. Coleman had 16 digs in the loss.
North Butler beats Northwood-Kensett in four sets
North Butler 3, Northwood-Kensett 1: North Butler volleyball came out on top over Northwood-Kensett, 3-1 on Thursday. The Bearcats on the first set, 25-28, before dropping set two by a 25-17 score. In the third set, the two teams battled to the wire, with North Butler winning 25-23. In the fourth and final set, the Bearcats beat the Vikings, 25-14.
With the win, North Butler is 1-0 on the season, and will play at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Saturday.
Brylee Hoeppner had a team-high six kills for Northwood-Kensett, also leading the team with eight digs. The Vikings next game will be on Tuesday, at Nashua-Plainfield.
Forest City crushes Eagle Grove in three sets
Forest City 3, Eagle Grove 0: The Forest City volleyball team dominated Eagle Grove in three sets on Thursday, by set scores of 25-8, 25-12, and 25-10.
Senior Kallista Larson had a team-high seven kills of the Mohawks, while sophomore Shae Dillavour was close behind, with six.
Senior Emma Hovenga had an impressive 22 assists, out of 24 total for the Indians.
The Indians are now 1-0 on the season, and will play on Tuesday at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
Bishop Garrigan beats Belmond-Klemme in three sets
Bishop Garrigan 3, Belmond-Klemme 0: Bishop Garrigan’s volleyball team beat Belmond-Klemme in three sets on Thursday, by scores of 25-15, 25-17, and 25-16.
Senior Katie Noonan led the team with seven kills, while Mackenzie Meister had 16 out of the Golden Bears 21 assists.
Senior Hailey Beminio had a team-high seven kills for the Broncos. Sophomore Jennah Meyer had 14 kills.
Belmond-Klemme fell to 0-1, and will play on Saturday at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. The Golden Bears are 1-0, and will play on Saturday at St. Edmond.
Lake Mills sweeps West Hancock volleyball
Lake Mills 3, West Hancock 0: The Lake Mills volleyball team swept aside West Hancock 3-0 on Thursday, as the Bulldogs beat the Eagles by scores of 25-11, 25-19, and 25-13.
Senior Megan Groe led the team with nine kills, while Kylie Greenfield was behind, with eight. Senior Jessa Gasteiger had 23 assists, while also contributing nine aces.
Lake Mills next match is Tuesday, against Belmond-Klemme. West Hancock will play on Tuesday, against Eagle Grove.
North Iowa volleyball beats Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in four sets
North Iowa 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1: The North Iowa volleyball team beat the Cardinals 3-1 on Thursday.
The Bison dropped the first set 25-20, and then swept the final three sets 25-18, 25-22, 25-22. Leah Kramersmeier had 11 kills to lead the Bison. Ella Hughes had 10 kills.
Senior Hannah Main had 26 assists to lead the team. Sydney Sabin led the teams with 18 digs.
North Iowa will play against on Tuesday, against North Union. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will play on that same day against Forest City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.