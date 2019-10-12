Des Moines East 17, Mason City 13
The Mason City football team lost a close game at Des Moines East on Friday night, as the Mohawks lost by their closest margin yet in a 17-13 loss.
The loss dropped the Mohawks to 0-7 on the season. They will play next Friday at Johnston, in the final road game of the season.
Iowa Falls-Alden 21, Hampton-Dumont 0
The Hampton-Dumont football team lost its third straight game on Friday night, as the Bulldogs were shut out by Iowa Falls-Alden, 21-0.
The loss pushed Hampton-Dumont's record to 1-6 on the season. The Bulldogs will finish up their road schedule next week with a game at Crestwood.
Algona 48, Estherville Lincoln Central 7
The Algona Bulldogs took down the Midgets by a score of 48-7 on Friday night, as the Bulldogs continued to dominate their opponents this season.
With the win, Algona improved to 7-0 on the season. The Bulldogs will play their final regular season road game Friday at Spirit Lake.
Osage 27, North Butler 0
After a tough 0-4 start to the season, the Osage football team seems to have found its stride. With a 27-0 win over North Butler on Friday night, the Green Devils snagged their third straight dominating win.
Senior Zach Williams carried the ball 20 times for 73 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Collin Muller completed only 11 of his 29 pass attempts, but still passed for 186 yards.
Senior Thor Maakestad was the leading receiver, catching the ball three times for 69 yards. Connor Tabbert caught the ball three times for 29 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Owen Muller caught a touchdown pass as well.
On defense, the Green Devils managed three sacks, two from senior Noah Sletten and a third from sophomore Noah O'Malley.
The Green Devils will finish up the regular season with a pair of home games. The first one will be on Friday, against Lake Mills. North Butler will play on the road next week, at Denver.
Central Springs 20, Nashua-Plainfield 10
The Central Springs football team beat Nashua-Plainfield by 10 points on Friday night, as the Panthers snapped their two-game losing streak.
With the win, Central Springs improved to 3-4 on the season. The Panthers will play on the road next week, at South Winneshiek.
Saint Ansgar 49, South Winneshiek 14
Time and time again, Saint Ansgar hands the ball off to one of its multiple star running backs. And time and time again, the Saints dominate the competition. Two running backs went over 200 yards on the ground for the Saints on Friday, in a 49-14 win at South Winneshiek.
Quarterback Cade Duckert threw the ball only three times, as his halfbacks took control. Junior Ryan Cole had a team-high 220 yards on 16 carries, while scoring three touchdowns in the process. Senior Jack Sievert took the rock 41 times, and ran the ball 212 yards, with four touchdowns.
With an undefeated 7-0 record, Saint Ansgar is on its way to a district championship. The Saints will play at home next Friday against Newman Catholic.
Grundy Center 42, Newman Catholic 0
The Newman Catholic football team was on the receiving end of a blowout loss at home on Friday night, as the Knights fell to Grundy Center by six touchdowns.
The loss dropped the Knights to 2-5 on the season. They will have another tough game next week, as they travel to Saint Ansgar to take on the undefeated Saints.
Rockford 38, Tripoli 20
The Rockford football team beat Tripoli by 18 points on Friday, as the Warriors improved their record to 5-2 on the season. Junior quarterback Will Bushbaum was 7-of-18 through the air, for 119 yards, but most of the Warriors damage came on the ground.
Bushbaum ran the ball 19 times for 91 yards and a touchdown, while Gavin Reicks took the rock 18 times for 62 yards and a score. Junior Justice Jones, and seniors Mark Johnson and Brett Hansen all caught touchdown passes.
On defense, the Warriors managed four sacks, along with three interceptions.
Rockford will play at home next Friday, against Riceville.
Northwood-Kensett 41, Janesville 19
The Northwood-Kensett football team walloped Janesville on Friday night by a 41-19 score, for the Vikings fifth win of the season.
Sophomore Kyle Nichols led the way on offense for the Vikings, running the ball 22 times for 223 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Caden Schrage took the ball 17 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns, while sophomore Tyler Miller scored one.
Schrage continued his absolutely dominating year on defense, snagging one interception for his 11th on the season, best in the state.
The Vikings will play next Friday, at Tripoli.
Aplington-Parkersburg 26, Lake Mills 7
The Lake Mills football team fell by a 26-7 score on Friday night, as the Bulldogs' offense could only manage a single touchdown against the Falcons.
The loss was Lake Mills' third of the season. The Bulldogs are now 4-3 on the season, and will play next Friday at Osage.
Belmond-Klemme 14, GT/RA 6
The Belmond-Klemme football team improved to 5-2 on the season with a 14-6 win over GT/RA on Friday night.
Senior Jaace Weidermann led the Broncos with 98 rushing yards on 18 carries, including a 69-yard touchdown run. Junior Jordan Meyer finished with 25 yards, with a touchdown.
Through the air, Nicholas Jenison finished with a team-high four receptions for 70 yards.
On defense, junior Jayden Warren had two sacks, while sophomore Tate Sander had an interception.
Belmond-Klemme will finish up its home schedule next Friday, with a game against North Union.
Riceville 59, North Iowa 14
The Riceville football team dismantled North Iowa by a score of 59-14 on Friday, for the Wildcats' fourth win of the season.
Since their 34-30 win in the opener against West Bend-Mallard, the Bison have gone 0-6. They have a tough game next Friday, as they host undefeated Don Bosco. Riceville will play next week at Rockford.
Bishop Garrigan 38, North Union 12
The Bishop Garrigan football team beat North Union by 26 points on Friday, as the Golden Bears snapped a two-game losing streak, and earned their fourth win of the season.
Garrigan will travel to West Fork on Friday for its final road game of the year.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Southeast Valley 0
Fans of offensive football went home sorely disappointed on Friday night, as Garner-Hayfield-Ventura beat Southeast Valley by a score of 3-0.
Quarterback Landon Dalbeck went only 3-of-11 through the air for 26 yards, though he still managed to put points on the board. Dalbeck kicked a 27-yard field goal to break the scoreless tie. Incredibly, that kick was enough for a Cardinals' victory.
With the win, the Cardinals improved to 4-3 on the season. They will play at home next week against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
Independence 30, Charles City 7
The Charles City football team lost to Independence by a score of 30-7 on Friday, the Comets' third straight loss, as they fell to 2-5 on the season.
The Comets will play their final two games of the season at home, beginning next week against West Delaware.
