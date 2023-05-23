IOWA CITY – The Mason City boys’ tennis duo of Reed Kruger and Justin Yarahmadi has advanced to the Class 2A state semifinals.

Tuesday at the University of Iowa Tennis Courts, Kruger and Yarahmadi, the three seed, won a pair of matches.

In their opening match against Waukee Northwest’s Swaroop Panda and Sean Sonoiki dropped the first set before rallying for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Then the two juniors toppled Marshalltown’s Nile Christensen and Gavin Jablonski, 6-2, 6-4, to advance to the final four.

Wednesday morning, Kruger and Yarahmadi will face Pleasant Valley’s Aaron Ingram and Folu Adekunle in the semifinals.

State golf

The West Fork boys’ golf team took second at the Class 1A state championships Tuesday at Ames Golf and Country Club.

The Warhawks finished five strokes back of champion Hillcrest Academy with a final score of 655.

The Warhawks opened he day just two strokes out of the lead.

Hillcrest and West Fork carded the best rounds of the tournament with vast improvements on day two. Hillcrest shot a 313 and the Warhawks’ 317.

Sage Suntken led West Fork by tying for seventh with a two-round score of 156. He shot a 73 Tuesday.

Noah Atkinson tied for 16th with a 163. Nolan Shreckengost (22nd), Ethan Shields (31st), Landon Showalter (38th) and Gavin Cronk (41st) also played for the Warhawks.

Mikey Takacs of Iowa City Regina and Keith Thompson of Hamburg tied for medalist honors with identical scores of 148. Thompson shot a -1 under 70 over the final round.

North Butler’s Nolan Reser tied for fifth with a two-round score of 154 – 79-75.

In Class 2A at Coldwater Links in Ames, Osage senior Leo Klapperich tied for 14th with a score of 153. He shot rounds of 80-73.

Grundy Center freshmen Judd Jirovsky set a new state record by winning medalist honors. Jirovsky shot a 11-under 131, which is the lowest score recorded in a state championship since the two-round format was introduced in 1975.

The Spartans also captured the team title, their fourth overall.

In Class 3A at Veenker, Washington’s Roman Roth led wire-to-wire to earn medalist honors after rounds of 73 and 70. He beat MOC-Floyd Valley’s Davis Korver by eight strokes.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Michael Showalter tied for 50th as he had rounds of 84 and 96.

MOC-Floyd Valley won the team title by 14 strokes over Knoxville, 629 to 643.