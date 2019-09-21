Hampton-Dumont-CAL 33, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0
The Hampton-Dumont football team walloped Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Friday, as the Bulldogs scored their first victory of the year, by a score of 33-0.
Sophomore quarterback Cal Heeran went 7-of-12 passing for 140 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. One of the touchdowns was a 95-yard scoring pass to senior Wyatt Sutter.
Three different running backs scored touchdowns, as Tomas Cavazos, Ozzy Johnstone, and Malyk Schunk all found their way to the endzone.
The Bulldogs are now 1-3 on the season. They will host Clear Lake next Friday.
Algona 34, Webster City 33
The Algona football team got a close win at Webster City on Friday, as the Bulldogs beat the Lynx by a single point, 34-33.
With the win, Algona improved to 4-0 on the season. The Bulldogs will play at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura next Friday.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28, Osage 20
The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura football team beat Osage by eight points on Friday, as the Cardinals improved to 2-2 on the season.
Senior quarterback Landon Dalbeck threw for just 64 yards for the Cardinals, as the running game powered the team to victory. Senior Jared Shaw led the way with three touchdowns, and 144 yards on 26 carries, while junior Joe Pringnitz carried the ball 22 times for 95 yards.
For the Green Devils, the game was another chapter in their tough start to the season. Junior Spencer Mooberry rushed for a team-high 87 yards on 11 carries, while Zach Williams carried the ball 17 times for 56 yards.
Mooberry put up big numbers as a receiver, with seven catches for 164 yards, while senior Thor Maakestad caught the ball five times for 133 yards.
With the loss, Osage fell to 0-4 on the season. They will play at Denver next week, while the Bulldogs will host Algona.
Saint Ansgar 72, Postville 6
The Saint Ansgar football team kept its season perfect with a 72-6 win over Postville on Friday. Senior running back Jack Sievert yet again took control, running the ball for 185 yards on 11 carries, with four rushing touchdowns.
Junior Ryan Cole ran for three touchdowns and 95 yards, while Carter Salz scored two touchdowns on 83 yards. Four Saints' running backs rushed for at least 90 yards, while five ran the ball into the endzone.
Quarterback Cade Duckert threw the ball only once, a 46-yard pass to Cole. With the win, the Saints improved to 4-0 on the season. They will play next week at Nashua-Plainfield.
Rockford 46, Dunkerton 18
The Rockford football team beat Dunkerton decisively on Friday, as the Warriors improved their record to 3-1 with a 46-18 win over the Raiders.
Rockford will play at Janesville on September 27.
Belmond-Klemme 34, North Butler 14
The Belmond-Klemme football team beat North Butler by 20 points on Friday, as the Broncos improved their record to 3-1 on the season.
Senior Jaace Weidermann had a monstrous game for the Broncos, as he ran the ball 22 times for 239 yards, and two touchdowns.
With the loss, North Butler fell to 1-3 on the season. The Bearcats will host Aplington-Parkersburg on Friday. The Broncos will play Friday, against West Fork.
West Fork 16, Nashua-Plainfield 0
The West Fork football team shut out Nashua-Plainfield on Friday, as the Warhawks improved to 2-2 on the season with a 16-0 win over the Huskies.
West Fork will play again on Friday, when they travel to Belmond-Klemme.
Northwood-Kensett 40, North Iowa 0
The Northwood-Kensett football team crushed North Iowa 40-0 on Friday, as senior Caden Schrage ran the ball 19 times for 165 yards, and three touchdowns.
Running backs Kyle Nichols and Carter Severson also ran for scores, while senior Blake Hagen caught a touchdown pass from junior quarterback Kael Julseth. The win was the second straight shutout victory for the Vikings, who beat Dunkerton last week, 41-0.
The Vikings will host Riceville this Friday. With the loss, North Iowa fell to 1-3 on the season. The Bison will play at Dunkerton next week.
West Hancock 42, Forest City 7
The West Hancock football team continued its dominant season with a 42-7 win over Forest City on Friday, as the Eagles improved to 4-0 on the season.
Running backs Tate Hagen and Cole Kelly each had big days on the ground for West Hancock. Hagen ran the ball 30 times for 116 yards and three touchdowns. Kelly also scored three touchdowns, doing so on 18 carries and 116 yards.
Forest City scored on a 41 yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Carter Bruckhoff to wide receiver Xavier Holland. Bruckhoff threw the ball seven times, and finished with three completions, for 64 yards.
The Indians will play next week at New Hampton, while the Eagles will travel to Bishop Garrigan.
Lake Mills 31, North Union 8
The Lake Mills football team beats North Union by a 31-8 score on Friday.
Junior running back Carson Eason scored two touchdowns in the game, as he ran the ball seven times for 81 yards. Junior Casey Hanson paced the team in yards, rushing for 91 yards on 13 carries.
With the win, Lake Mills improved to 3-1 on the season. The Bulldogs will play next Friday at Sumner-Fredricksburg.
Bishop Garrigan 28, St. Edmond 15
The Bishop Garrigan football team beat St. Edmond by a score of 28-15 on Friday, as the Golden Bears improved their record to 3-1 on the season.
Garrigan will host West Hancock next Friday.
Charles City 33, Oelwein 16
The Charles City football team beat Oelwein by a 33-16 score on Friday night, as the Comets improved to 2-2 on the season.
The Comets will host Waterloo East next Friday.
Tripoli 40, Riceville 36
The Riceville football team dropped its second straight game on Friday, with a 40-36 loss to Tripoli. With the loss, the Wildcats record fell to 2-2.
Riceville will travel to Northwood-Kensett next Friday to play the Vikings.
