CEDAR RAPIDS | The Mohawks' boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational on Sunday. Mason City ran in the Black Division, as the boys finished 10th out of 11 teams. The girls finished sixth out of 10 teams. Overall, the boys finished 13th out of 21 teams, and the girls finished ninth out of 18.
Hannah Thomas was the Mohawks' top finisher for the girls, finishing 28th with a time of 22:20. Sophomore Brycelyn Hanson finished in 23:04.4, and Sami Miller finished in 23:21.5.
Senior Michael Rowe finished 14th among the boys, running a time of 18:05.4. Christian Rodriguez was 25th with a time of 18:26.5, and Luke Mulholland was third among Mason City boys with a time of 19:44.5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.