CEDAR RAPIDS | The Mohawks' boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational on Sunday. Mason City ran in the Black Division, as the boys finished 10th out of 11 teams. The girls finished sixth out of 10 teams. Overall, the boys finished 13th out of 21 teams, and the girls finished ninth out of 18. 

Hannah Thomas was the Mohawks' top finisher for the girls, finishing 28th with a time of 22:20. Sophomore Brycelyn Hanson finished in 23:04.4, and Sami Miller finished in 23:21.5.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Senior Michael Rowe finished 14th among the boys, running a time of 18:05.4. Christian Rodriguez was 25th with a time of 18:26.5, and Luke Mulholland was third among Mason City boys with a time of 19:44.5.

Reach Sports Reporter Luke A. Garza at 641-421-0540 or follow him on Twitter @LukeAGarza

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Load comments