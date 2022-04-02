Hertzel tapped to head up Mason City YMCA

The Mason City Family YMCA announced last month that Tammy Hertzel has stepped into the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1.

She will succeed Heath Hupke, who has served as president and CEO for two years.

Hertzel most recently served as controller at Hosmer Honda – a position she has held since 2013 – and has more than 20 years of experience in finance and accounting. Before joining Hosmer, she served as an accountant with Clear Lake Independent Telephone Company for 13 years.

“We are privileged to welcome Tammy as the new CEO of the Mason City Family YMCA,” Mary Davenport, chair of the board of directors of the Mason City YMCA said in a press release. “Tammy brings to the Y a strong financial and accounting background, a long history of volunteering in community non-profits and excellent interpersonal skills.

“Tammy is committed to giving back to and improving her community. We look forward to Tammy’s leadership in improving the Y’s commitment to youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.”

Hertzel received her Bachelor of Science in business administration and accounting from the University of Tennessee at Martin and currently holds a CPA license in the state of Iowa.

“I am both honored and excited for the opportunity to serve as the CEO of the Mason City YMCA,” Hertzel said in the release. “The Mason City YMCA provides vital services for all ages of our community. I look forward to participating in the mission of this critical organization.”

A meet-and-greet reception is planned from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, at the Mason City Family YMCA to introduce Hertzel as the new President & CEO. The reception is open to the public. Cake and drinks will be served.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0