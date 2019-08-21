Heritage Park will hold a Civil War reenactment alongside its annual Horse and Mule event 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 24-25.
Visitors will be able to watch pioneer-style horse and mule demonstrations of plowing, corn shelling and grinding and oat threshing.
A Civil War reeanactment will also be taking place on the grounds, including encampments, staged historic battles, actor depiction of Abraham Lincoln, and entertainment from the era. A barn dance will also be held Saturday evening.
Tickets are $8, and are good for both days. Food and beverage vendors will be available as well.
Heritage Park is located near the intersection of County Road B-14 and Highway 69. Visit www.heritageparkofnorthiowa.com for details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.