Heritage Park of North Iowa is a 91-acre attraction along U.S. Highway 69 South in Forest City.

Heritage Park will hold a Civil War reenactment alongside its annual Horse and Mule event 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 24-25.

Visitors will be able to watch pioneer-style horse and mule demonstrations of plowing, corn shelling and grinding and oat threshing.

A Civil War reeanactment will also be taking place on the grounds, including encampments, staged historic battles, actor depiction of Abraham Lincoln, and entertainment from the era. A barn dance will also be held Saturday evening.

Tickets are $8, and are good for both days. Food and beverage vendors will be available as well.

Heritage Park is located near the intersection of County Road B-14 and Highway 69. Visit www.heritageparkofnorthiowa.com for details.

