We've heard so much positive feedback from you all about the changes you've seen in the last several months at the Globe Gazette, we thank you for noticing!
But now we're ready to take it to the next level.
In first of the year, we're forming an editorial advisory board comprised of people who care about the future of their community newspaper and who want a voice in shaping that future.
We'll get together every so often and talk about what's happening in our community and how we can get that information on our website and in our pages. And we'll talk about anything else you'd like to share about our newspaper.
If that sounds like you, we'd love to hear from you. Send an email describing why you'd like to sit on our advisory board to Editor Jaci Smith at jaci.smith@GlobeGazette.com.
Thanks for all you do to support the Globe Gazette.
