Sometimes, the first day of school is a whirlwind of newness and excitement. Sometimes, it's just plain scary.
When an 8-year-old boy from Wichita, Kansas, noticed a fellow student crying, he consoled him, took his hand, and walked with him into the school building.
Courtney Moore took several photos of her son Christian on the first day of school at Minneha Core Knowledge Elementary. Now that this one has gone viral, it's serving as a friendly reminder for people to act with kindness and compassion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.