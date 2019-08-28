heart stock photo

Sometimes, the first day of school is a whirlwind of newness and excitement. Sometimes, it's just plain scary.

When an 8-year-old boy from Wichita, Kansas, noticed a fellow student crying, he consoled him, took his hand, and walked with him into the school building.

Courtney Moore took several photos of her son Christian on the first day of school at Minneha Core Knowledge Elementary. Now that this one has gone viral, it's serving as a friendly reminder for people to act with kindness and compassion. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments