Looking for an alternative to a traditional savings account? 

A Health Savings Account (HSA) is a tax-advantaged medical savings account available to taxpayers enrolled in a High Deductible Health Plan (HDHP).

An HSA allows you to save for future medical expenses. You control the funds in your HSA and decide how you want to use them in conjunction with your qualified high deductible health plan.

Funds contributed to an HSA are not subject to federal income tax at the time of deposit. They are considered pre-tax deductions from an employee's paycheck. Funds in an HSA roll over and accumulate each year if not spent.

For more information, consult your tax advisor, request our brochure for complete details, or contact a personal banker.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments