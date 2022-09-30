Hawkeye Harvest recognizes volunteers

The Hawkeye Harvest Foodbank in Mason City would like to recognize the following volunteers for their service. The Foodbank operates entirely on a volunteer workforce, and each of our volunteers play an important role in the distribution of food to families in North Iowa.
For 2021-2022, we recognize the volunteers who reached their first 100 hours:
JoAnn Andera, Scott Brown, Louise Cragg, Amy Dodge, Joe Graham, Pat Guetzko, Cathy Homan, Thomas Marowski, Carol Ramaekers, Sandy Van Den Hul, Stu Vold.
The following volunteers reached 1000 hours in 2021-2022:
Elliot Blackburn, Jerry Ibarra, Myrna Jensen, Mavis Owens.