 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawkeye Harvest recognizes volunteers

  • Updated
  • 0
Food bank 2

Volunteers can be seen putting together carryout boxes at the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

 Lisa Grouette

The Hawkeye Harvest Foodbank in Mason City would like to recognize the following volunteers for their service. The Foodbank operates entirely on a volunteer workforce, and each of our volunteers play an important role in the distribution of food to families in North Iowa.

For 2021-2022, we recognize the volunteers who reached their first 100 hours:

JoAnn Andera, Scott Brown, Louise Cragg, Amy Dodge, Joe Graham, Pat Guetzko, Cathy Homan, Thomas Marowski, Carol Ramaekers, Sandy Van Den Hul, Stu Vold.

The following volunteers reached 1000 hours in 2021-2022:

Elliot Blackburn, Jerry Ibarra, Myrna Jensen, Mavis Owens.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News