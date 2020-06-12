Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank and North Iowa Fresh partner up

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Every Wednesday, clients utilizing the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank can now take advantage of North Iowa Fresh services as well.

Farm Fresh Food Bounty boxes will now be available at the food bank as part of a partnership between Hawkeye Harvest and North Iowa Fresh.

The food boxes contain a variety of vegetables and fruit sourced from local farmers.

Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank is open 1-4 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. It is located at 122 S Adams Ave. in Mason City.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

