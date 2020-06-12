You are the owner of this article.
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank and North Iowa Fresh partner up
Every Wednesday, clients utilizing the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank can now take advantage of North Iowa Fresh services as well.

North Iowa Fresh - Bounty Box

A sampling of summer fruits and vegetables included in an August delivery of Bounty Boxes.

Farm Fresh Food Bounty boxes will now be available at the food bank as part of a partnership between Hawkeye Harvest and North Iowa Fresh.

The food boxes contain a variety of vegetables and fruit sourced from local farmers.

Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank is open 1-4 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. It is located at 122 S Adams Ave. in Mason City.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

