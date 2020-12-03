 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hawkeye Community College and North Iowa Area Community College compete at ISDTA State Dance Team & Solo Championships (Nov. 17, 2020)
0 comments

Hawkeye Community College and North Iowa Area Community College compete at ISDTA State Dance Team & Solo Championships (Nov. 17, 2020)

  • Updated
  • 0
_HCH7212.JPG

Hawkeye Community College competes in Hip Hop on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the ISDTA State Dance Team & Solo Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

North Iowa Area Community College and Hawkeye Community College competed in the Community College Hip Hop and Pom categories Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the ISDTA State Dance Team & Solo Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Awards will be announced in a virtual ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in a livestream show at https://www.isdtalive.com/awards.

IowaPBS will present a two-hour highlights show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, with a repeat at 1 p.m. the following day.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News