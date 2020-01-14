Hart endorses Buttigieg

The endorsement is significant for Buttigieg, who has polled poorly with black voters. Hart is the first black mayor of Waterloo, which has the highest percentage of black residents among Iowa cities, according to U.S. Census data.

“When Pete was elected mayor in 2011, a national magazine called South Bend one of America’s ‘dying cities.’ Pete brought his community together to transform their city for the 21st century. We’re working to do the same in Waterloo,” Hart said in a statement provided by the Buttigieg campaign. “Pete is running to bring the same transformative approach he brought to his city to our country --- and I’m proud to stand alongside him in that effort. As our nation moves forward, we cannot continue to ignore communities like ours, and I know that Pete won’t forget places like Waterloo because he comes from one.”