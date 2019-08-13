Kira Weber

Kira Weber and her family are excited to celebrate her 80th birthday!

We will be celebrating with an open house from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 18, at the First Baptist Church, 218 North 7th Street, Osage.

Kira was born August 19, 1939, to Sam and LaVerne Loden. Kira, who was married to Robert Weber (deceased), has six children -  Donna (David) Hanna; Kenneth (Patricia) Weber, Diann (Michael) Butters; Darrell (Carol) Weber, Sherri (Roger, deceased) Ruhs, and Theresa (Brian) Farmer.

Please come and celebrate with us! No gifts please, your presence is gift enough.

