Happy 100th Birthday Dora (Lonergan) Weiland

Dora (Lonergan) Weiland of Mason City will celebrate her 100th birthday on August 7th. She was born in Mitchell County to William (Lloyd) and Matilda Lonergan. She retired after working many years at the Decker Meat Packing Plant and later at the Rockwell Nursing Home.