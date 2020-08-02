You have permission to edit this article.
Happy 100th Birthday Dora (Lonergan) Weiland
Happy 100th Birthday Dora (Lonergan) Weiland

Dora (Lonergan) Weiland of Mason City will celebrate her 100th birthday on August 7th. She was born in Mitchell County to William (Lloyd) and Matilda Lonergan. She retired after working many years at the Decker Meat Packing Plant and later at the Rockwell Nursing Home.

Her family is honoring her with a card shower. Please feel welcome to send cards and birthday wishes to:

1408 N Rhode Island Ave

Mason City, IA 50401

Dora's family includes her late husband Bernard, her late daughter Dorothy, her daughter Marge Ward and son-in-law Jim Ward, 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 9 great great grandchildren.

