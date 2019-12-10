Iowa Select Farms and the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation will hold a free pork loin giveaway for families who aren’t planning a Christmas meal due to insufficient funds from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20 at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds.

This year, Operation Christmas Meal will give away 18,000 boneless pork loins roasts at 14 different events across Iowa. In addition, the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation is launching a new program aimed at increasing awareness of hunger locally and helping even more families during the holiday season.

