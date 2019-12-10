Iowa Select Farms and the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation will hold a free pork loin giveaway for families who aren’t planning a Christmas meal due to insufficient funds from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20 at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds.
This year, Operation Christmas Meal will give away 18,000 boneless pork loins roasts at 14 different events across Iowa. In addition, the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation is launching a new program aimed at increasing awareness of hunger locally and helping even more families during the holiday season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.