Hand-held device ban advances

Motorists would not be able to use hand-held electronic devices under legislation aimed at reducing distractions while driving that cleared the House Transportation Committee.

Representatives voted 21-0 to advance House File 2119 to the House debate calendar.

The measure would extend Iowa’s texting ban to prohibit drivers from using a smartphone or other electronic device they would hold in their hand while operating a motor vehicle.

Violating the provision would be a moving offense carrying a $100 fine, but there would be a “grace period” from July 1 to next Jan. 1 when only warnings would be issued for violations.

“It’s for safety. We’ve all been on the highway driving 70 mph and you look over and someone’s weaving in another lane and they’re looking at a phone for whatever reason,” said Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge. “I think it’s as dangerous as drunken driving.”

Drivers would be able to use electronic communication devices in hands-free mode that were physically or electronically integrated into their vehicles or could be operated with minimal contact.