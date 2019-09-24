The Hancock County Foundation recently awarded $94,761 in grants for twenty-two projects planned by county-based, non-profit charitable organizations and governmental units.
Recipients along with the amount they were awarded and the purpose of the funding are as follows:
• Hancock County Conservation, $5,702, replace picnic tables at county parks;
• City of Corwith, fire department, $5,000 volunteer fireman turn out gear;
• West Hancock Student Council, $2,500, greenhouse and courtyard improvements;
• Britt Fire Association, $4,600, self-contained breathing apparatus units;
• GACBA, $3,750, career fair for area high schools;
• Hancock County Economic Development, $7,375, promotion of county and intern program;
• City of Corwith, library, $500 computer update;
• Corwith Community Club, $7,500, flooring replacement;
• City of Crystal Lake, $7,500, water meter install;
• Hancock County Ag Society, $3,250, fairground lighting;
• City of Goodell, $2,500, city landscaping;
• Hancock County Sheriff, $5,020, patrol vehicle video system;
• Avery Theater, $5,479, theater updates and maintenance;
• Duncan Heights, $7,500, housing improvements at Britt location;
• Kanawha Community Pool $3,885 pool improvements
• Hancock Extension and Outreach, $7,500, summer youth programming;
• G-H-V School Libraries, $3,000, library materials;
• 5 Loaves + 2 Fish, $2,000, youth programming;
• Prairie View Apartments, $3,500, air conditioning and exterior door updates;
• Britt Area Food Bank, $2,000, food bank programming;
• Klemme Public Library, $2,500, bathroom updates;
• Garner Community Christian Child Care, $2,200, child care programming.
“Community foundations are at the heart of our towns. We know the places of need in the county and can direct resources to create solutions,” said Amanda Fritz, Hancock County Foundation President. “And in Iowa, giving through the Hancock County Foundation is rewarding in more ways than one. The Endow Iowa Tax Credit Program provides a great incentive for Iowa taxpayers to invest in permanent community endowments at qualified community foundations.”
The Endow Iowa Tax Credit Program allows taxpayers to take a 25% Iowa tax credit in addition to normal federal charitable income tax deductions for charitable gifts.
Since 2005, the Hancock County Foundation has provided over $1.4 million in grants that have helped fund local projects and programs. The Hancock County Foundation continues to grow its endowment fund for future grant making.
Questions related to contributions, gifts, permanent endowments and grant making can be directed to the Hancock County Foundation by contacting Amanda Fritz at hancock.county.foundation@gmail.com.
