The Hancock County Foundation will again be receiving state gaming funds to advance community based philanthropy throughout Hancock County.

The next grant application period opened on August 5 and will continue through 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Since its establishment in 2005, the Hancock County Foundation has awarded grants totaling over $1 million to more than 40 county based organizations and charities.

Grant applications are available by contacting the Hancock County Extension Office at 641-923-2856, via email at (hancock.county.foundation@gmail.com) or online at https://www.desmoinesfoundation.org/affiliates/hancock-county.

Applicants must use the current application.

