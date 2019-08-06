The Hancock County Foundation will again be receiving state gaming funds to advance community based philanthropy throughout Hancock County.
The next grant application period opened on August 5 and will continue through 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Since its establishment in 2005, the Hancock County Foundation has awarded grants totaling over $1 million to more than 40 county based organizations and charities.
Grant applications are available by contacting the Hancock County Extension Office at 641-923-2856, via email at (hancock.county.foundation@gmail.com) or online at https://www.desmoinesfoundation.org/affiliates/hancock-county.
Applicants must use the current application.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.