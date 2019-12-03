This time of year brings memories of family Christmas traditions to mind.
For the 44 year, singers and musicians Hancock and Kossuth Counties come together to perform in an annual concert that celebrates traditional carols of Christmas and brings it to the community.
“The Songs of Christmas,” will be performed at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at the United Methodist Church in Britt. The program is directed by Diane Nall with accompanist Myra Bowman,
The Christmas program stems from a Hancock County Little Theater production of “The Sound of Music” in 1975. Long time participant and continuing member of the board, Brenda Hanson, said, like the singers in the nun’s choir so enjoyed singing together, they wanted to do something to stay together and share their joy of singing.
So, the Christmas concert was born.
This year’s program brings back many of the former singers as well as some new ones.
Area instrumentalists add a unique flavor to the music. The bell choir is featured again this year and will accompany the choir as well as performing on their own. The bell choir will perform, “Good Christian Friends Rejoice,” during intermission this year.
Intermission will also feature accordionist and Algona native, Carter Nath, who will play and sing a selection of Christmas songs for the audience, is an accomplished pianist and accompanist. He has accompanied musical events at Algona Public and Bishop-Garrigan Schools. He also tunes and repairs pianos, as well as farms with his father. His newest adventure stems from learning to play his grandfather’s accordion.
