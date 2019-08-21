The Whitesidewalls

The Whitesidewalls will perform Saturday at 3 p.m. in Hampton.

The Summerfest Car Show will be held at City Park in Hampton, beginning Friday night and continuing into Saturday. This year’s event includes vendors, family activities, and live entertainment. City Park is located at the intersection of Central Avenue East and First Street Southwest in downtown Hampton. Visit www.hamptoniowa.org for a full list of activities.

Friday, August 23

5:30 p.m. – Car Cruise lineup at Faith Baptist Church

6 p.m. – Summerfest Car Cruise

Saturday, August 24

Noon – Vendors and inflatables

Noon – Summerfest Car Show

Noon – KLMJ Antique Tractor Parade

1:15 p.m. – The Magic of Mike Prestby

3 p.m. – Live music: The Whitesidewalls

