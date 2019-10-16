Lake Mills 2, Hampton-Dumont 0

North Butler 2, Hampton-Dumont 0

Hampton-Dumont 2, Nashua-Plainfield 1

The Hampton-Dumont volleyball team won 1-2 in three matches at Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs began the day by getting swept by Lake Mills and North Butler, but salvaged the day with a 2-1 win over the Huskies. 

The Bulldogs lost the first set, 25-18, but won the final two sets by scores of 25-17, and 18-16. 

Hampton-Dumont fell to 9-20 on the season. They will play again on Thursday, at Iowa Falls-Alden. 

