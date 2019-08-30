Hampton-Dumont 3, West Fork 0: The Hampton-Dumont volleyball team came out on top in its season opener on Thursday, sweeping West Fork 3-0. 

The Bulldogs came out in strong in the first set, as they beat the Warriors, 25-14. In set number two, Hampton-Dumont won 25-11, and then 25-10 in set three. 

Senior Kirsten Suntken led the way for the Bulldogs with nine kills, while Courtney Miller and Tara Krull were close behind, with eight and seven, respectively.

Krull also had 17 assists in the match, to go along with seven digs. 

Hampton-Dumont is 1-0 on the season, and will play again next Thursday against St. Edmond. West Fork will play Tuesday against Rockford. 

