St. Edmond 3, Hampton-Dumont 0
The Hampton-Dumont volleyball team put up a fight in Thursday night's match against St. Edmond, but ultimately lost in three sets.
In the first set, the two teams battled to the wire, with the Gaels emerging victorious, 28-26. The second set was a bit more decisive, with St. Edmond winning 28-26. In the third and final set, the Bulldogs made it close, but ultimately lost 25-23.
Tara Krull led the Bulldogs with 10 kills, on 35 attack attempts. Krull also had 10 assists in the match, second on the team to Kaci Arjes, who had 15. Senior Maci Arjes led the team in digs, with 23.
Hampton-Dumont is now 1-1 on the season, and will play again on Thursday, against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
