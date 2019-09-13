Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

The Hampton-Dumont-CAL volleyball team fell in three sets to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Thursday night. The Cowboys took the sets by scores of 25-10, 25-11, and 25-16. 

Senior Tara Krull led the team with five kills, while Kaci Arjes had nine assists. Maci Arjes led the squad with 12 digs. 

The Bulldogs will play again on Saturday, at North Butler. 

