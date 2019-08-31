Southeast Valley 27, Hampton-Dumont 6

The Hampton-Dumont football team lost Southeast Valley by three touchdowns on Friday night, as the Bulldogs offense struggled to score points. 

The Bulldogs next game will be at home against Algona on Friday.

