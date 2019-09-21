Hampton-Dumont-CAL 33, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0
The Hampton-Dumont football team walloped Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Friday, as the Bulldogs scored their first victory of the year, by a score of 33-0.
Sophomore quarterback Cal Heeran went 7-of-12 passing for 140 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. One of the touchdowns was a 95-yard scoring pass to senior Wyatt Sutter.
Three different running backs scored touchdowns, as Tomas Cavazos, Ozzy Johnstone, and Malyk Schunk all found their way to the endzone.
The Bulldogs are now 1-3 on the season. They will host Clear Lake next Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.