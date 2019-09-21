Hampton-Dumont-CAL 33, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0

The Hampton-Dumont football team walloped Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Friday, as the Bulldogs scored their first victory of the year, by a score of 33-0. 

Sophomore quarterback Cal Heeran went 7-of-12 passing for 140 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. One of the touchdowns was a 95-yard scoring pass to senior Wyatt Sutter.

Three different running backs scored touchdowns, as Tomas Cavazos, Ozzy Johnstone, and Malyk Schunk all found their way to the endzone. 

The Bulldogs are now 1-3 on the season. They will host Clear Lake next Friday. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments