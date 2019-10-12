Iowa Falls-Alden 21, Hampton-Dumont 0

The Hampton-Dumont football team lost its third straight game on Friday night, as the Bulldogs were shut out by Iowa Falls-Alden, 21-0. 

The loss pushed Hampton-Dumont's record to 1-6 on the season. The Bulldogs will finish up their road schedule next week with a game at Crestwood. 

