Iowa Falls-Alden 21, Hampton-Dumont 0
The Hampton-Dumont football team lost its third straight game on Friday night, as the Bulldogs were shut out by Iowa Falls-Alden, 21-0.
The loss pushed Hampton-Dumont's record to 1-6 on the season. The Bulldogs will finish up their road schedule next week with a game at Crestwood.
