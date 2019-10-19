Crestwood 47, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
The Hampton-Dumont-CAL football team got crushed by Crestwood on Friday night, as the Bulldogs fell to 1-7 on the season with a seven-touchdown defeat.
Sophomore quarterback Cal Heeran went just 3-for-12 through the air, with 27 yards passing. It was an even rougher game on the ground for the Bulldogs, as they finished with just seven total yards rushing.
Hampton-Dumont will finish up their season next Friday with a home game against New Hampton
