Crestwood 47, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

The Hampton-Dumont-CAL football team got crushed by Crestwood on Friday night, as the Bulldogs fell to 1-7 on the season with a seven-touchdown defeat. 

Sophomore quarterback Cal Heeran went just 3-for-12 through the air, with 27 yards passing. It was an even rougher game on the ground for the Bulldogs, as they finished with just seven total yards rushing. 

Hampton-Dumont will finish up their season next Friday with a home game against New Hampton

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments