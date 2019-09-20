Webster City 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1
The Hampton-Dumont-CAL volleyball team lost a four-set match at Webster City on Thursday, as the Bulldogs saw their three-match winning streak snapped.
The Bulldogs got off to a competitive start in the first set, as they fell by a score of 25-22. Set two leaned Webster City's way, as the Lynx took the frame by a decisive 25-12 score.
In set number three, the Bulldogs got their only win of the day with a 25-22 set win, followed by a 25-12 loss in set four to seal the loss.
Senior Kaci Arjes paced the Bulldogs on offense, with eight kills, while Courtney Miller was close behind, with seven, along with 22 digs.
Senior Tara Krull had a team-high 17 assists on the match, while also contributing 12 digs. Senior Maci Arjes led the team with 25 digs.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL will play again on Saturday, in a tournament at Forest City High School.
