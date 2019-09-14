South Hardin 35, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

The Hampton-Dumont-CAL football team continued its tough start to the season on Friday night, losing to South Hardin in front of the home fans by 35 points. 

It was the third straight loss for the Bulldogs to begin the season. They will play their next game on Friday against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. 

