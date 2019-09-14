South Hardin 35, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
The Hampton-Dumont-CAL football team continued its tough start to the season on Friday night, losing to South Hardin in front of the home fans by 35 points.
It was the third straight loss for the Bulldogs to begin the season. They will play their next game on Friday against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.