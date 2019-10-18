Iowa Falls-Alden 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
The Hampton-Dumont-CAL volleyball team was swept by the Cadets on Thursday, as the Bulldogs fell to 9-21 on the season.
The Cadets took the first set over the Bulldogs, 25-17. The Bulldogs made the second set a bit closer, losing 25-21, and then fell in the final round, 25-13.
Senior Courtney Miller led the team in kills, with eight on the night. Senior Kaci Arjes had a team-high nine assists, while Miller and sophomore Addy Showalter tied for the team lead with 13 digs each.
The Bulldogs will play at Dike-New Hartford on Wednesday, in the first round of the Class 3A, Region 4 tournament.
