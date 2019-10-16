Lime Creek Nature Center will host its annual Halloween Hike 6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17.
During the guided, luminary-lit hike, guests will encounter Lime Creek staff dressed up as some of the area’s native creatures and learn about the animal’s life in the wild.
Refreshments will follow, and the event will also feature a costume contest for kids aged 10 and under.
The cost is $3 per person. Call 641-423-5309 to register.
Lime Creek Nature Center is located at 3501 Lime Creek Road, Mason City.
