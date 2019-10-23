Pilot Knob tower

Pilot knob observation tower is the second-highest point in the state, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Friends of Pilot Knob will host a Halloween Hike on Saturday, Oct. 23, 5:15-6 p.m.

Hikers will trek around Deadman's Lake and learn about the park's nocturnal creatures at different stops along the route. Kids will receive a treat at each stop.

Visit the Friends of Pilot Knob Facebook page for additional details and updates.

Pilot Knob State Park is located at 2148 340th St, Forest City.

