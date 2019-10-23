Friends of Pilot Knob will host a Halloween Hike on Saturday, Oct. 23, 5:15-6 p.m.
Hikers will trek around Deadman's Lake and learn about the park's nocturnal creatures at different stops along the route. Kids will receive a treat at each stop.
Visit the Friends of Pilot Knob Facebook page for additional details and updates.
Pilot Knob State Park is located at 2148 340th St, Forest City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.