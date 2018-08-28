Herdsmanship awards were earned by several 4-H clubs at the 2018 Mitchell County Fair.

Award winners were determined by total points earned over the three days of the fair.

The superintendents of each department judged for the Herdsmanship awards.

Beef Herdsmanship

First, Washington Warriors, second, West Lincoln Blues and third, Jenkins Sunshine.

Sheep Herdsmanship

First, Mitchell Co. Mighty Members, second, Osage High Towers and third, St. Ansgar FFA.

Meat Goat Hersdmanship

First, tie, Washington Warriors and Osage FFA tied for first place and second, Mitchell County Outlaws.

Dairy Herdsmanship

First, Saint Ansgar Believers and second, Stacyville Shooting Stars.

Swine Herdsmanship award

First, West Lincoln Blues and second, tie, Rocky Ramblers and Osage High Towers

First place winners in each livestock division get first choice of pens at the 2019 fair. In addition, premium dollars are as follows: first place, $10, second place, $6, and third place, $4.

