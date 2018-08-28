Herdsmanship awards were earned by several 4-H clubs at the 2018 Mitchell County Fair.
Award winners were determined by total points earned over the three days of the fair.
The superintendents of each department judged for the Herdsmanship awards.
Beef Herdsmanship
First, Washington Warriors, second, West Lincoln Blues and third, Jenkins Sunshine.
Sheep Herdsmanship
First, Mitchell Co. Mighty Members, second, Osage High Towers and third, St. Ansgar FFA.
Meat Goat Hersdmanship
First, tie, Washington Warriors and Osage FFA tied for first place and second, Mitchell County Outlaws.
Dairy Herdsmanship
First, Saint Ansgar Believers and second, Stacyville Shooting Stars.
Swine Herdsmanship award
First, West Lincoln Blues and second, tie, Rocky Ramblers and Osage High Towers
First place winners in each livestock division get first choice of pens at the 2019 fair. In addition, premium dollars are as follows: first place, $10, second place, $6, and third place, $4.
