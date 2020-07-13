Gun accident at North Iowa campground results in injury

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Minnesota man was injured Friday evening after a loaded gun discharged at Camp of the Woods, near Plymouth.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's office responded to a call that a man had been shot around 6 p.m., according to a press release.

The victim, 21-year-old Levi Max Ekwall, of Stillwater, Minn., received non-life-threatening injuries after he and another man, Sean Richard Darcy, 22, of Albert Lea, mishandled a loaded semi-automatic 9-millimeter handgun, causing the gun to fire.

Ekwall was taken to MercyOne North Iowa for treatment of his injuries.

Deputies say alcohol was a contributing factor in the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

