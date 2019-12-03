The Osage Ministerial Association will offer its next “Grief to Hope” program at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Osage Alliance Church’s Family Life Center, 726 State St., Osage.

The program, sponsored by the association, is an informal get-together designed for anyone who is grieving a loss. The group meets the second Tuesday of each month and a discussion is led by one of the participating pastors.

Those attending may participate as much as they are comfortable. Each session begins with a potluck supper.

