GARNER | GriefShare, a free faith-based grief recovery seminar and support group, meets at Garner United Methodist Church from 2:30-4 p.m. each Sunday afternoon, 885 Maben Avenue, use the north entrance.
The church’s spring 2019 sessions began March 3 and conclude June 9 with no meeting on Easter Sunday.
GriefShare is a video seminar series that features individuals who have personally experienced the death of a loved one as well as some of the nation’s foremost Christian experts speaking on grief and recovery topics as seen from a biblical perspective.
Each seminar includes a group time to allow participants to discuss the content of the DVD and to share how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
If you are struggling with grief, this group can be of help. For questions or more information, contact Robin Sweers at 641-860-1704.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.