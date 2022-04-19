 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grease at Stebens Children’s Theatre in Mason City

Stebens Children's Theatre - Grease

Cast members of the Stebens Children's Theatre production of Grease pose a scene from the show.

Stebens Children’s Theatre and First Citizens Bank are proud to present Grease, the musical.  In this 1950’s rock ’n roll musical, Rydell High’s spirited Class of '59 — gum-chewing, hubcap-stealing, hot-rod loving boys and their wisecracking girls in bobby sox and pedal pushers — captures the look and sound of the '50s.  A lively, funny musical – as well as the dancing-est one in town. Tickets is $13 for adults and $11 for those 18 and under. Performances on April 21 and April 22 will be at 7 p.m. Show on April 24 starts at 5 p.m.

