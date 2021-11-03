Grease at North Grand Auditorium in Charles City on Nov. 5

Come watch Charles City High School Drama Department perform "Grease" on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at the North Grand Auditorium, located at 500 North Grand Avenue. There will also be performances on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $6 for students and $12 for adults, which are available for purchase at showtix4u.com, at the Charles City Arts Center, or at the door.