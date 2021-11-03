Grease at North Grand Auditorium in Charles City on Nov. 5

Come watch Charles City High School Drama Department perform "Grease" on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at the North Grand Auditorium, located at 500 North Grand Avenue. There will also be performances on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $6 for students and $12 for adults, which are available for purchase at showtix4u.com, at the Charles City Arts Center, or at the door.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com