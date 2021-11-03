 Skip to main content
Grease at North Grand Auditorium in Charles City on Nov. 5

Charles City High School Fall Musical - Grease 2

(From left to right) Sophia Jensen, Sydney Otto, Harper McInroy, Teagan Prigge, and Emma Schiedel as the "Pink Ladies."

Come watch Charles City High School Drama Department perform "Grease" on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at the North Grand Auditorium, located at 500 North Grand Avenue. There will also be performances on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $6 for students and $12 for adults, which are available for purchase at showtix4u.com, at the Charles City Arts Center, or at the door.

