Grassley urges action on fentanyl in Des Moines hearing

DES MOINES — Three Iowa parents sat in a Des Moines federal courtroom Thursday with pictures of their sons, 17, 22, and 23. They occasionally paused to fight back tears as they told their sons' stories, all of whom died from fentanyl overdoses in the last year.

The parents were among those testifying at a field hearing for the Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control held by U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley on the impacts of fentanyl in the U.S. and Iowa.

“Fentanyl stole our son from having a future,” Laurie Arwine of Cedar Rapids said. “We need to make a stand now and do something to create more awareness of the dangers of fentanyl and stop pills that kill.”

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid between 50 and 100 times stronger than morphine, has been implicated in an increasing number of opioid-related overdoses in Iowa in the past year. According to the governor’s office, 83% of overdoses from opioids in 2021 involved fentanyl.

It is often cut into other drugs and sold in several forms, and Iowa lawmakers at both the state and federal levels have put a focus on counterfeit pills containing fentanyl being sold illicitly and pressed to look like prescription drugs such as Oxycontin and Xanax.

While Iowa’s rate of drug overdoses remains among the lowest in the U.S., the numbers are increasing, reflecting a national trend of increased overdoses related to fentanyl.

The parents present, Brooke Anderson of Shelby, Deric Kidd of Des Moines, and Arwine, each told similar stories. Their sons went to bed one night, took an illicit pill, and a parent or a sibling found them dead in their room in the morning.

Kidd started an organization, Become Their Voice, to raise awareness around fentanyl and people who have died from drug overdoses. Kidd and other parents present give talks at schools, they said, to educate people in middle and high school.

“All these families across the nation are experiencing their own pain,” he said. “All we can do is turn our pain into purpose, which is why I created the Become Their Voice website.”

The parents present at the hearing said parents should talk to their children about the dangers that could be present with pills purchased illegally, and watch out for underlying mental health issues or problems in school. Kidd also said talks in schools are useful to spread their message.

“Without the schools taking part in this, we’re not going to get the message out to the masses,” Kidd said.

Grassley, a Republican, has previously highlighted Kidd’s story in Congress and pushed to permanently schedule fentanyl analogues – substances chemically similar to fentanyl – as Schedule I drugs. Fentanyl itself is a Schedule II controlled substance used in medical settings to treat severe pain.

“These heartbreaking stories of lost children deserve our attention,” he said at the hearing. “We need to do what we can to prevent other families from experiencing this same loss. This hearing is a step towards meeting that obligation.”

But in a letter this year, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, a Democrat, raised concern about a blanket scheduling of the substances. One in particular, he noted, has been found by the FDA not to activate the opioid receptors and could block them in a similar way to naloxone, a medication that can reverse the effects of an overdose.

Law enforcement officials also testified at the hearing, saying they’ve seen an increasing rate of fentanyl presence in Iowa and nationally over the last year. In Iowa, drug seizures containing fentanyl have skyrocketed, Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens said.

Iowa’s Division of Criminal Investigations analyzed 17,000 pills containing fentanyl in 2021. In the first 9 months of 2022, the number has skyrocketed to over 90,000, Bayens said. Officials have also seized three times the powdered fentanyl so far this year as they did in all of 2021.

The fentanyl being seized by law enforcement is primarily smuggled from the southern border, often made in clandestine labs and pressed to look like prescription pills.

Bayens said permanently scheduling fentanyl analogues to the most stringent category would help prosecute criminal organizations that can tweak drug formulas to evade the law.

"Being as nimble and proactive as we can and being responsive to these emerging analogues is absolutely imperative," he said.