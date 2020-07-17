Grassley, Ernst split on how to proceed if Supreme Court vacancy occurs before election

Ernst wishes “nothing but the best of health for Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” she added during taping of “Iowa Press.” It will air at noon Sunday on Iowa PBS, 8:30 a.m. Saturday on Iowa PBS World and online at iowapbs.org. “I think we all do, and I will be praying for her.”

With Republicans in control of both the White House and Senate, “I don’t see there would be any difference between the president and the Senate on a selection of a Supreme Court justice,” Ernst said. “There’s likely not to be a lot of disagreement when it comes to the selection of a justice.”

Speculation about a vacancy is growing because of Justice Ginsburg’s announcement Friday she is being treated a fourth time for cancer. Earlier this week, she was hospitalized for an unrelated gallbladder infection. Ginsburg, the court’s oldest member at 87, has given no indication she will retire from her lifetime appointment to the court.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the court as long as I can do the job full steam,” Ginsburg said in a written statement. “I remain fully able to do that.”