Grassley and Ernst have been bought: Letter

Regarding senators Grassley and Ernst co-sponsoring a bill to increase bio-fuel mandates, I don't think there could be a better example of “bought and paid for.”

Environmental impacts of fossil fuels versus bio-fuels are still debatable by real scientists no matter how many times the climate change agenda is repeated.

With most farmers stuck in the dark ages of full width tillage to grow corn and soy, massive amounts of carbon are released into the atmosphere. If we assume the computer models are correct, that the climate can be mended by politicians, why are these politicians not making tillage illegal? Follow the money.

Choice is what drives an efficient economy. Government coercion ultimately makes things more expensive. The life in the soil and future generations have no voice but the corn farmers and soy farmers do.

When we hear Grassley and Ernst talk up freedom and conservative values we should remember these days when they act like accomplices to a dictatorship.

To be truthful there should be a clause in their bill to eliminate the words “liberty, justice, and land of the free” from the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem.

Fritz Groszkruger, Dumont

