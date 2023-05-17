We're committed to reporting stories that help our readers connect with their community, especially breaking news and matters of public safety. If you see news we should report, please consider becoming a part of North Iowa's local journalism efforts. Starting today, the Globe Gazette has developed a faster, easier way for you to submit a news tip or story idea.

You'll find a new link on our website's navigation menu labeled News Tip. Tapping that link from your smartphone, tablet or computer launches a short form that allows you to send news tips or story ideas directly to our editors.

The News Tip form requires you to submit a phone number and email address. We will not publish that information, but it will help our editors verify the news tip or seek additional information. Also, we cannot guarantee news coverage on every tip or story idea.