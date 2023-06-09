We're committed to reporting stories that help our readers connect with their community, especially breaking news and matters of public safety. If you see news we should report, please consider becoming a part of North Iowa's local journalism efforts. Starting today, the Globe Gazette has developed a faster, easier way for you to submit a news tip or story idea.
You'll find a new link on our website's navigation menu labeled News Tip. Tapping that link from your smartphone, tablet or computer launches a short form that allows you to send news tips or story ideas directly to our editors.