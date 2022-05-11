 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gold Wing Road Riders Association Bike Show at the Willowbrook Mall in Mason City

Motor Night 7

Several motorcycles came to the car show.

 Grace Zaplatynsky

The Gold Wing Road Riders Association will showcase 50+ motorcycles from Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Ft. Dodge, Davenport and other area towns.  Come see the decorated bikes on display in the Willowbrook Mall parking lot from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

