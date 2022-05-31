Globe Gazette throwback: the old building

Next week marks a year since the Globe Gazette moved across town from its former location at 300 N Washington Ave. to its new, updated offices at 687 S. Taft Ave.

Though the old building didn't suit the paper's needs any longer, there are still some employees who miss the old building. Maybe not its boiler heat or its pink bathroom. But the building did have arguable charm.

The building was purchased by a real estate development company owned by Jeff Tierney of Mason City. Tierney also owns the building which presently houses the Globe.

Here's a look back at some of the photos taken on the newsroom's final walkthrough of the property last year.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

